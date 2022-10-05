FMGE December 2022: Application correction window starts today at Natboard.edu.in |

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is going to start the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 application correction window today, October 5. Candidates willing to edit the FMGE exam form can do it through official website – natboard.edu.in by October 10, 2022.

While the correction sessions will be going on, no new applications will be accepted. There is no limitation as to how many times the information can be edited until the window closes. The information that can not be changed will be candidate's name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email ID.

Candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures or thumb impressions as per instructions must rectify the images in their application form during the edit window.

Here's how to edit FMGE December 2022 application form:

Open the official website - natboard.edu.in.

Select FMGE December 2022 application form correction link on the homepage.

Key-in the required login credentials.

Edit the FMGE application form and select submit button.

Download the page and get a hard copy for further use.