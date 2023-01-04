GATE 2023 admit card postponed; check new dates here

Representational image | PTI

Mumbai: IIT kanpur will now issue the admit card for registered candidates of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) on Monday, January 9. The admit card release was initially scheduled on January 3, 2022, which was postponed by IIT Kanpur for operational reasons.

Candidates will be able to download their GATE 2023 admit card from the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination is conducted for admission to Masters programmes and jobs in Public Sector Companies.

The GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Results for GATE 2023 are expected by March 16. Candidates must print the GATE 2023 admit card legibly on an A4 size paper after downloading it from the official website.

The candidate's photograph on the GATE 2023 admit card and that in the valid photo identity document must match the candidate's appearance on the day of the examination.