Garden Rats Blamed For Rodent Infestation Near Sophia College Canteen

The Sophia College for Women at Grant Road continues grappling with rodent infestation issues. The Free Press Journal

The rodents are allegedly seen running around in the area behind the canteen, which is located near the hostels. The area has been decorated with small plants and grass. The rats have created small holes in the ground of the said area, making a home underground.

It’s also found that the rats are specifically seen running around in the rear areas of the canteen. Moreover, the students have spotted the rats running across the canteen during the college hours. The rodents, the students allege, are large, while a few small rats have also been spotted.

Although rodents do not frighten many students who eat in the canteen, they still have hygiene concerns.

“I have been seeing these rodents since the day I took admission in my college, I have put in a letter to the concerned authorities but received no reply or action,” said an SYJC student present at the canteen who preferred to stay anonymous.

“The college does maintain hygiene but the rat problem has always been there,” said another SYJC student who also preferred to be anonymous.

The FPJ reached out to the college management to understand this long-standing issue.

“There are green patches near the canteen area, I believe that there are garden rats in that area and it is difficult to pertain them when there is greenery around. We cannot promise the students that they won't see rats,” Anagha Tendulkar Patil, the principal, told the FPJ.

She further emphasised that the college management is actively taking appropriate measures to address this issue.

“We are in the process of renovating the kitchen area as well as we have monthly pest control done in the entire campus,” she added.