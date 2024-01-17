 Rodent Infestation And Food Quality Concerns Plague Sophia College Canteen
Rodent infestation and food quality concerns at Sophia College canteen are causing unease among students. College administration vows to investigate and address the problem promptly.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

Students at Sophia College, Grant Road, are grappling with an unwelcome intrusion. Rodents have taken up residence in the college canteen, causing concern among the students.

The issue, which surfaced two to three months ago, has seen rats scurrying around the canteen, even close to the cooking area. This has led to students feeling apprehensive about their health.

In addition to the rodent problem, students have raised concerns about the quality of food served in the canteen, with reports of it being stale on occasion. Despite lodging an informal complaint with the canteen caretakers, the issue persists.

Surprisingly, this situation has not been brought to the attention of the college administration or the Principal, Dr Anagha Tendulkar Patil. Unaware of the issue, Dr Patil has commented that the matter will be investigated promptly.

Dr Patil highlighted the existence of the College Union Committee (CUC), an internal quality assurance cell run by the student body, as a platform for students to voice their complaints.

"In the past, we successfully resolved similar problems to the rat issue that was brought to our attention. We will address these concerns, and the relevant authorities will work to find a solution to the problem", assured Dr Patil.

As the college administration gears up to tackle this issue, it’s to be seen whether the students' concerns be addressed in time to prevent any potential health risks.

