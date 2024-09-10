Funny Video Of Student Sneaking Into IIT Kanpur Lecture Goes Viral | Watch

Instagram: IIT Meme Cell

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur- renowned as one of India’s premier engineering institutions for its rigorous curriculum - has caught the attention of social media users with a humorous video.

Shared by a page "IIT Meme Cell," the video has captured a funny moment from an IIT Kanpur classroom, leaving social media users both nostalgic and entertained.

In the clip, a student sneaks into class late through the backdoor, trying to avoid being noticed by the professor. As the student hides, the entire class watches and bursts into laughter.

The professor, aware that something is amiss, asks, "Did something else happen that I did not notice?" with a knowing grin. The student’s actions prompt a chorus of laughter from his classmates. Sensing the commotion, the professor then asks, "Somebody entered the classroom, is it so?"

As the tension peaks, the boy swiftly escapes, leaving the entire room in laughter.

Watch the video here:

The video has gained over 1.1 million views and many reactions on social media.

Social media reaction

Sai Aditya, a user claiming to have been present during the class, commented, “We are supposed to be inside by 4:05 PM. The instructor jokes about monitoring the doors, and this situation was no different. The whole lecture hall is visible to him, and no one escapes his vision."

Another user remembered, "I used to give attendance for myself and two others in different voice tones whenever they were absent. We’d sneak through the back door after that!"

The video resonates with many, bringing back memories of playful classroom moments. As Keerthana Kashyap fondly remarked, "I miss sitting in a class like this with 70 others, laughing in sync."