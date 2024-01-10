 From The Campus: St. Xavier’s College Hosts Star-Studded Alumni Dinner 2024
Sharvani VardeUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
St. Xavier’s college recently hosted it's annual Alumni Dinner on the January 6, 2024. Kiran Dighavkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajdeep Sardesai, and Tinaz Nooshian, amongst others attended the alumni dinner gathering. 

Shalmali and Melanie Duggal graced everyone with their performances during the evening. The evening kicked off with the entire faculty gathering for a group photo to commemorate the night. Some former faculty members arrived early to recall old memories and join in the group photo.

Mr. Savio D’souza, Vice Principal Junior College, formally welcomed everyone present. Dr. Rajendra Shinde, Principal, thanked everyone for gracing the auspicious event with their presence. In his speech, he also mentioned how St. Xavier’s College has progressed over the years with the countless opportunities, scholarships, and various course options it provides students with.

He called St. Xavier’s College a university of its own concerning the diverse experience it offers. The felicitation of the Guests of Honour was followed by the Rector's address. The highlights of the evening were the music performances by Shalmali and Melannie Duggal. Shalmali entertained the attendees with her own original song, Pareshaan. Their performances left the crowd mesmerized and the attendees joined them on the dance floor. The dinner started at 8 pm.

Alumni dinners have become a tradition of St. Xavier’s College. Last year’s alumni dinner was attended by Vidya Balan and Yashashwini Dayama.
Sulakshana Thoda, a Third-year student, was thrilled to share her experience of the night.

She said, “I was on the planning committee for last year's alumni dinner and I had the best time so I just knew I wanted to participate this year too. I thank Ashma Ma’am for giving me this opportunity. I was on the media team which gave me a chance to interview all the guests present. I consider myself lucky to have gotten this opportunity.” 

