From The Campus: Sophia College For Women Embraces Environmental Harmony

Sophia College, Grant Road | File Image

Nestled within the embrace of lush green trees, Sophia College for Women is a peaceful haven for academic and personal growth. Located in the heart of Mumbai, a place known for tall towers, envisioning a campus like this can be challenging. As you enter the main college gate, you'll experience a sense of liberation from the urban hustle surrounding the college.

For years, Sophia College for Women has not only been an epicentre of learning but also a haven for various birds and animals that have found solace within its premises. Fostering a profound sense of community, the college actively encourages its students to coexist in harmony with the varied plant and animal life that shares their space.

The presence of botanical gardens and dedicated green spaces allows students to engage with nature directly. These areas serve as outdoor classrooms and recreational spaces, promoting a deeper connection with the environment. Whether it's finding a secluded spot under the trees to read a book or encountering a feline friend, the college transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, making each student a protagonist in their magical journey.

The Nature Club of Sophia College is proof of the college’s commitment to environmental care. It is more than an extracurricular activity; it's a vibrant community where students who share a passion for the environment come together. Organizing tree planting drives, nature walks, and interactive workshops, the nature club strives to deepen the connection between students and the natural beauty that surrounds them. By actively participating in these initiatives, students not only contribute to the greenery of the campus but also gain valuable insights into sustainability and conservation.

Jahnavi Saraogi, a second-year, immigrant student expressed, “Moving from a green place, I thought adjusting here would be tough. But the beautiful campus and meeting Ginger (the college cat) every day motivates me to come to college.”

Perched on the white marble benches dotting Sophia College's verdant lawn, you'll find yourself in the company of squirrels, butterflies, a multitude of pigeons, occasionally assertive crows, and soaring eagles. If luck is on your side, you might even catch a glimpse of a kingfisher. As you pass through the canteen, you'll catch a glimpse of Ginger basking in the sun in the botanical garden.

“I always find myself going to the central lawn for a change in environment, especially during the break after continuous classes. To begin with, it is the campus and its atmosphere that motivated me to be a student in this college”, Sanaa Vaidya, a second-year student and artist shared.