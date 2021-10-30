From result to counselling schedule - Latest updates on JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, SET, MHT-CET, VITEEE, MET, KCET, APEAMCET, CUCET and other entrance exams

The results for several entrance exams across the country have been declared.

The results for JEE mains Session 4, MHT CET and the JEE Advanced exams were declared recently. The NEET UG/PG exam results will be declared soon.

We have collated the schedule for various entrance tests for your perusal

JEE Mains

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) announced round 1 seat allotment result on October 27. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 result for all four sessions. The agency has declared the JEE Main paper 2 results for the May session on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2021 counselling started from October 16.

The third edition of the Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 was conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, while the fourth was held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2.

The JEE-Mains is now being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they were postponed after an exponential rise in COVID cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

JEE Advanced

The JEE Advanced 2021 result has been declared on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in on October 15.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) announced the round 1 seat allotment result on October 28.

NEET PG

The National Board of Examinations released the revised individual scorecard for NEET PG 2021 on October 14. The registration for the first round of counselling was supposed begin on October 25 however it has now been put on hold.

NEET PG 2021 exam was held on September 11 across 255 test cities. The result was declared on September 28, 2021.

NEET UG

The provisional answer keys for NEET UG 2021 were released on October 15, on the official website. The counselling dates will be announced after the declaration of the result soon.

NEET UG 2021 was held on September 12. The exam was conducted in offline mode from 2 pm to 5 pm and the exam comprised of 200 objective type questions, out of which 180 had to be attempted.

MHT-CET

The State CET Cell has released the MHT CET 2021 result. The counselling is likely to begin in the first week of November.

MHT CET 2021 exam was conducted from September 20 to October 1, 2021. The re-exam was held on October 9 and 10 for candidates who missed appearing for it due to heavy rains.

CUCET

The CUCET 2021 counselling process is expected to begin soon. The exam was conducted in online mode on September 15, September 16, September 23 and September 24. The results are yet to be declared.

WBJEE

The mop-up round of WBJEE 2021 counselling for JEE Main and NATA candidates will commence from November 1

The West Bengal joint entrance exam (WBJEE) was held on July 17, 2021. The results were announced on August 6. The second seat allotment for WBJEE 2021 counselling has been announced. Candidates can confirm their admission between October 22 to 26.

BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology And Science Admission Test, BITSAT 2021 online examination began on August 3 ended on August 9, 2021. The application window for the test closed on July 7, 2021. The admit cards were released on July 17, 2021. BITS Pilani recently announced the BITSAT 2021 iteration-V result.

AP EAPCET

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET (EAMCET) has been renamed to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET (EAPCET).

The schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 has been declared.

The registration for the exam and payment of fees will begin on October 25 and will be open till October 30, whereas the certificate verification will be between October 26 to 30.

The web options entry process be between November 1 to 5 round 1 and the seat allotment list will be published on November 10.

Andhra Pradesh government conducted the AP EAPCET exam from August 19 to August 25, 2021 and the exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy on September 3, 6 and 7.

The application process began on June 26, 2021, and ended on July 25, 2021.

TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET 2021 entrance examination was held on August 4, 5 and 6 for engineering courses whereas for Agriculture and Medical courses August 9 and 10. The counselling dates for the second phase are expected to be out soon.

The registration deadline was earlier extended to July 8 without a late fee. The admit cards for the test were released on July 24.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the result for VITEEE 2021 on June 12 on its official website - vit.ac.in. The institute will soon release the exam dates for VITEEE 2022.

The institute also conducted a re-exam for students who missed it in May due to legitimate reasons. VIT released VITEEE 2021 seat allotment result for Phase 5 on July 23 on its official website.

MET

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the MET 2021 seat allotment result for Round 5 and has started the registration process for round 6. The MET 2021 seat allotment result for the sixth round will be declared on November 8. The MET 2021 phase 2 result was declared on July 6.

Manipal Entrance Test (MET) for Btech programs was conducted between June 11 - 14 and for BPharm / PharmD on June 12 in online mode.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result was declared online on September 20. The rank cards for candidates whose results were withheld have been released. The last date for document verification was extended till October 30.

The exam for various vocational courses, including engineering, was conducted on August 28 and 29. The Maths and Biology exams were held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second. The registration began on June 15, 2021 and was open till July 20, 2021.

SET

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2022 is likely to be conducted in the first week of May 2022. The registration window may be open till the third week of April, 2022.

SET 2021 was conducted between July 10, 2021 to July 13. The results were declared on July 27.

KEAM

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam (KEAM) 2021 seat allotment result for the second phase was released on October 20. The phase 3 counselling dates will be announced soon.

The exam was conducted on August 5, 2021.

GCET

Goa Common Entrance Test 2021 (GCET) was conducted on July 29 and July 30, 2021. The results were declared on August 3, 2021.

NCHM JEE

The NCHM JEE(National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination) counselling final seat allotment result is out. The results were declared on September 10. The details about NCHM JEE 2022 will be released in the first week of February next year.

UCEED

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 registration with a regular fee was extended till October 17. However, with a late fee of Rs 500 candidates were allowed to register till October 22.

The UCEED 2022 exam will be held on January 23.

NATA

The Council of Architecture (CoA) released the NATA Phase 3 result for the on its official website- nata.in. The exam was held on 3, 2021 and results declared on September 8. The NATA 2022 exam dates will be released soon.

The NATA Phase 2 results were declared on July 22 on the council's official website.

(With inputs from agencies)

