DU admissions 2021: 4th cut off list today at du.ac.in; click here for full counselling schedule

The special cut-off list for students, who were not able to apply in the first three lists, was released on October 25, while the fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30.

Full schedule:

Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges 25 th Oct (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off 10:00 am 26 th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 28 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 29 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 4 th Cut-Off* by Colleges 30 th October (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 1 st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2 nd Nov (Tuesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 5 th Nov (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)

Declaration of 5 th Cutoffs* 8 th Nov (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 9 th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10 th Nov (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 11:59 pm 11 th Nov (Thursday)

Last date Payment of fee against 5 th Cutoff 5:00 pm 12 th Nov (Friday)

Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13 th Nov (Saturday)

Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14 th -15 th Nov (Sunday-Monday)

Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive 16th Nov (Tuesday)

These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi.

A total of 1,70,186 students have applied for admission on the basis of all three cut-off lists released so far. Of these, 58,000 students have got admission in various DU colleges.

According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, on the basis of the special cut-off list released by the varsity, applications for seeking admissions could be accepted only till the midnight of October 27. Various colleges affiliated to the varsity will approve the eligible applications for admission by October 28, Gupta said. The fees for seeking admission can be paid till October 29.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:57 PM IST