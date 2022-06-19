From RBI, NITI Aayog to Ministry of External Affairs, here's all you need to know about govt internships

Reserve Bank of India

This internship plan is only open to individuals who are pursuing a research or doctoral degree in Economics, Finance, Banking, or a related field. B.Tech and B.E candidates with acceptable computer knowledge, Data Analysis knowledge, and associated degrees in Economics, Statistical Science, or Finance would also be eligible to participate in the RBI internship programme.

Here’s all you need to know about RBI Internship:

The duration of this internship programme will be six months. The internship programmes are held in two sessions by the department. The first will take place in January, while the second will begin in July. Applicants are urged to put in their applications at least 5 months ago in order to earn a position in the internship projects. If an applicant wants to start in January, he or she must apply in August of the previous year. Candidates must apply in February of the current year to be considered for the July session. Stipend - For this internship programme, each successful candidate will receive a stipend of up to Rs 35,000 per month. Anyone interested in applying should go to cgmsru@rbi.org.in and upload their résumé or application form.

NITI Aayog

The Planning Commission was in charge of all scheme developments and related decisions. Later, the department was given a makeover, and the NITI Aayog took its place. Internship programmes at a variety of government departments are also available through this department.

The internship programmes run by the NITI Aayog are not limited to a certain group of students. Any student studying undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral studies will be allowed to apply.

Here’s all you need to know about NITI Aayog Internship:

The duration of this programme has been determined to be 6 weeks. If the department head considers there is a need for an extension, the program's duration can be extended to no more than three months. The application lines are open for the first ten days of each month, so interested candidates can apply at any time. To apply, click on the official link, go to the NITI Aayog internship program's official website, and fill out the application. Interns are not compensated for their participation in the internship programme. They only obtain a certificate at the end of their tenure, after submitting their project report.

Ministry of Culture

Museums are more than just places to look at historical relics and documents. They are repositories for the records and artifacts that define the country's identity. The Ministry of Culture is responsible for these museums. However, because these unique locations require special attention, a separate wing has been established to oversee their upkeep. Since museums require the restoration of historic objects, the internship programme will only accept students who have a background in related fields. During the selection process, any college or university student with a degree in anthropology, art history, history, sciences, archaeology, museology, languages, sculpture, library sciences, or fine arts will be given priority.

Here’s all you need to know about Ministry of Culture Internship:

Internship programmes are separated into two sessions: summer and winter. Summer sessions may last six, nine, or twelve months, whereas the winter session lasts nine to twelve months. Summer classes begin in May, June, or July. Winter courses could begin in December, January, or February. Application deadline - If a candidate is interested in a summer internship, he or she must submit an application by March 10th. If the applicant wishes to participate in the winter intern programme, he or she must apply by December 10th. Stipend - No monetary stipend will be provided by the department to the shortlisted applicants. By clicking on the link nationalmuseuminternship@gmail.com, all interested candidates will receive information about the required eligibility, application time and process, and papers. All of the documents in the list need to be uploaded.

Ministry of External Affairs

This central government department is in charge of preserving India's diplomatic relations with other countries. They make plans to organize meetings and send representatives to foreign events to represent India. Any candidate who is given the opportunity to participate in this internship will get knowledge about the creation of foreign policies. If the candidate wishes to participate in programmes that fall within the graduation category, he or she must apply onsite. If the applicant wishes to participate in post-graduation projects, he or she must apply as an offsite candidate.

Here’s all you need to know about Ministry of External Affairs Internship:

This internship programme might last anywhere from one month to six months. According to the internship draughts, only 30 applications would be accepted by the Ministry of External Affairs. Applicants will be able to submit their applications at any time. If you want to improve your chances of being chosen, submit your application one month before the selection begins. Interns will not be paid for participating in these programmes, similar to the NITI Aayog scholarship. All applicants must have college or university approval. They will also need three legal ID documents, Aadhar Card data, a NOC, and a recommendation from a college or university's HOD. This department's authorized sites are usfsp@mea.gov.in and jsad@mea.gov.in.

Read Also From IIT Madras to IIT Bombay, see the top 10 IITs according to NIRF Ranking