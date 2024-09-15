From Fashion Design to Business Strategy: My Journey to an MBA at Nottingham Business School

Isha Dangwar | Isha Dangwar

My parents, both retired government employees, instilled in me a sense of ambition and the drive to make them proud. From a young age, I was passionate about carving out a meaningful career for myself. After completing my undergraduate degree in fashion design, I spent the next 10 years working for some of India’s top fashion brands.

Over time, I realised that my professional aspirations were evolving. I yearned to switch from the product side of the fashion industry to the commercial side, to take on more strategic roles. While I always wanted to pursue an MBA, the prospect of studying abroad seemed daunting due to financial concerns.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, gave me the push I needed to take a leap of faith. I decided that it was the right time to pursue my master’s degree, so I began researching business schools across the globe. The UK emerged as a natural choice due to its world-class education system and strong ties to the international business community. Of the many institutions I considered, Nottingham Business School (NBS) stood out as the perfect fit for me.

Why Nottingham Business School?

When I was researching MBA programmes, several factors influenced my decision. First and foremost, I wanted a university that provided excellent support for international students. As someone moving to a new country and leaving the comfort of my home behind, I needed to feel that I would be supported throughout my academic journey. NBS excelled in this regard. The admissions process was seamless, and the team at NBS was responsive and helpful from the very beginning.

Another crucial factor was financial support. Pursuing an MBA is a significant investment, and I did not want to rely solely on my savings or place an additional financial burden on my parents. NBS offered me a scholarship that covered 50% of my tuition fees.

Living and studying in Nottingham

Nottingham is a vibrant, student-friendly city that offers the perfect balance of liveliness and tranquility. I quickly adapted to life in Nottingham, as the city has a well-connected public transport system, excellent student discounts, and a generally safe environment. As an international student, it was reassuring to find a place that felt like home, with a community of peers going through similar experiences.

Academics at NBS was equally rewarding. The professors are passionate and highly knowledgeable, delivering lectures that challenge and inspire. One of the highlights of my MBA journey was the business consulting project, where I had the incredible opportunity to travel to São Paulo, Brazil, to work with a global cohort.

Advice for Indian Students

The key piece of advice I would offer to Indian students is to do thorough research before choosing a university. Do not rush the decision—take the time to understand which institution aligns with your academic and career goals. Once you have selected the right university, make the most of the opportunities presented to you. Engage with your university professor, participate in class discussions, and build strong networks.

For Indian students aspiring to study in the UK, I would also recommend being open to new experiences and embracing the cultural diversity that the UK offers. The experience will push you out of your comfort zone, but it will also provide you with the tools and skills necessary to succeed in a global business environment.

The author is an MBA graduate from Nottingham Business School, UK