From CLAT, AILET to LET, LSAT: Here are the top entrances all law students should know about

Common Law Admission Test(CLAT)

A Consortium of National Law Universities, composed of representative universities, organizes CLAT. There are 22 National Law Universities around the country that offer the Common Law Admission Test as an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes.

Paper Pattern : The CLAT LLB exam paper will have 150 objective style questions. CLAT 2022 has a duration of 120 minutes.

Negative Marking : For a correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Dates for 2022: CLAT will be conducted on 19 June, 2022, this year.

Official Website: http://clat.ac.in/

Law School Admission Test(LSAT) India

The conducting bodies of LSAT, Pearson VUE and LSAT, are in charge of qualitatively testing the candidates through the entrance examinations. CLAT provides law courses to students enrolled in BA LLB, BBA LLB, and LLM programmes. LSAT, on the other hand, offers 3-year LLB and other law courses.

Paper Pattern: There are 115 questions on the LSAT that must be answered in 2 hours and 55 minutes. There is a new section dubbed the 'Variable section,' which is an unscored segment with questions that are unknown.

Negative Marking: While correct answers will receive credit, there will be no negative grading for wrong answers.

Dates for 2022: LSAT this year was held on Jan 15. Second exam will be on 22 Jun 2022

Official Website: pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia/

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)

National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi) conducts the AILET for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctorate (PhD) law programmes. This is a national-level entrance exam for admission to NLU Delhi's law programmes solely. The exam is conducted on a pen-and-paper basis.

Paper Pattern: The Mathematics and Legal Reasoning components have been removed from the AILET question paper for BA LLB (Hons). The section weighting has also changed, with the Logical Reasoning section now carrying the most weight (70 marks), followed by English Language (50 marks), and Current Affairs & GL (40 marks) (30 marks). A total of 150 multiple-choice questions will be included in the BA LLB (each of 1 mark).

Negative Marking: The basis for negative marking will be based on the formula 0.25*4=1, which implies 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Dates for 2022: AILETthis year will be held on 26 Jun, 2022

Official Website: www.nludelhi.ac.in/

Lloyd Entrance Test (LET)

Lloyd Law College in Greater Noida is a law school that provides high-quality legal education. At the undergraduate level, Lloyd Legal College provides an integrated law programme as well as a normal law course. BA-LL.B. (5-year integrated programme) has a 240 seat annual intake, with 180 seats filled through LET and the remaining 50 seats filled through CLAT. Each batch had 180 students in the LL.B degree. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in New Delhi has approved both courses.

Paper Pattern: Students will be allowed to appear for the 150 mark test for 120 minutes. The exam will comprise of five subjects, General Knowledge & Current Affairs(30 questions), English Language Comprehension(30 questions), Legal Aptitude & Legal Awareness(40 questions), Logical Reasoning(25 questions) and Mathematics(25 questions)

Negative Marking: According to the marking structure, each question is worth one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Dates for 2022: Exam date for LET2022 is subject to your slot booking.

Official Website: lloydlawcollege.com