French courses now available in Delhi govt schools, students being invited to France

The Ambassador of France to India, HE Emmanuel Lenain, with government school students in New Delhi. | Twitter/@ifiofficiel

New Delhi: The Ambassador of France to India, HE Emmanuel Lenain, visited a government school in New Delhi on Tuesday highlighting the support for education and equal opportunities for students from underprivileged backgrounds in India.

The institution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence Kalkaji, is one of the institutions where French language courses are available now.

“This is one of the many Delhi Board schools where French language courses are now available thanks to our agreement with Delhi Govt,” Lenian said.

The ambassador along with other remembers visited the institution and interacted with students and teachers.

“Thanks to our agreement with Delhi Govt,” he said, expressing happiness for the warm welcome he received from students.

Pertinently, delegations from various countries have visited New Delhi schools in the past as well. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal implemented various innovative facilities in government schools listing the schools as top institutions.

As per the Directorate of Education Delhi, Lenain was happy to experience a 'happiness class' and practice mindfulness with students.

“Mindfulness helps us to be present in the moment and to be aware of what is happening around,” the directorate said quoting the ambassador.

It said the students were elated to pour their hearts out to the Ambassador of France to India through various activities.

The Ambassador of France to India, HE Emmanuel Lenain, poses for a selfie with government school students and teachers in New Delhi on November 1, 2022. | Twitter/@ifiofficiel

“Lenian also invited our students to explore various educational opportunities in France,” the department said.

Earlier in August this year, the Ambassador of France to India, felicitated 14 French language assistants who were posted in schools and universities for a period of nine months starting from 1st August 2022.

Lenian also highlighted their role in introducing the French in Indian educational institutions.

The French assistants were invited as part of the 115-year-old programme of the French Ministry of Education, which is conducted in India by the French Institute (IFI) under the aegis of the Embassy of France.

The programme resumed after two years due to COVID, and was a part of the bilateral agreement between France and India to promote youth exchanges between the two countries.

The programme also supports educational cooperation between Indian and French ns, such as that between Tamil Nadu and Région Centre Val de Loire.