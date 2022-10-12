Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking, Kejriwal says ‘amazing feat’

New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia interact with school students. | File Photo

New Delhi: The chief minister of Delhi on Wednesday said that government schools of the national capital have topped the Education World School Rankings, with the best government school in India.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the education team and said two government schools in the national capital have topped the ranking for state government day schools in the country.

“Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt Schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India, and 5 of top 10 state govt schools of the country being from Delhi. Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka secured the first rank and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar came second in the ranking released by Education World (EW).

The portal for educators, teachers and parents which comes out with rankings for schools every year.

