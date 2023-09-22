FPJ's Summery Contest: The Results Are READY!

SUMMERY- a thrilling topical writing competition for young scholars | Official Image

The SUMMERY competition was organized by The Free Press Journal for MBA and Engineering scholars who participated in an engaging summer internship, accumulating a treasure trove of diverse experiences and knowledge. It was designed to hone writing abilities for narrative content and provide young authors with a space to jot down all they learned over the course of the summer.

Students from colleges across Mumbai responded to FPJ in a resoundingly positive manner, and each composition highlighted valuable lessons and personal anecdotes.

A dedicated team from FPJ's education desk meticulously assessed all the entries and has now shortlisted the winners. Upon reviewing the competition entries, the team found that the submitted articles demonstrated top-tier quality, making the task of selecting the best few quite challenging.

Results Announcement

Without further delay, The Free Press Journal is pleased to announce the results within a week. Participants will be promptly notified and provided with certificates of participation through our initiative, "SUMMERY."

Published Bylines

We are excited to inform you that The Free Press Journal will soon publish not only the winning entries but also outstanding submissions, both in the newspaper and on the website, giving your talent the recognition it deserves.

Rewards & Recognition

But that's not all; the winners will also receive rewards and certificates of excellence from The Free Press Journal.

Keep an eye on this space for the latest updates on the competition results announcement.

If you have any thoughts or questions, feel free to reach out to the author at yakita.somani@fpj.co.in.

Read Also FPJ felicitates top 15 authors of Pen to Paper review writing contest

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)