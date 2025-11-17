FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Results Of City’s Most Awaited, Honest Survey Of Schools Declared

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today released the result of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025. The third edition of what has become acknowledged as the city’s most trustworthy and merit-driven evaluation of schools. Conducted across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, the survey involved hundreds of schools, solidifying its status as a reliable resource for both parents and teachers.

Continuing its mission to bring transparency and insight into Mumbai's education landscape, the FPJ Schools Survey 2025 once again aims to help parents make informed decisions. Whereas, schools are encouraged to assess, modify, and improve their methods.

The survey goes beyond ranking or status; it provides an on-the-ground view of how schools are performing in essential areas of teaching, learning, and child development. It underscores accomplishments, highlights growth areas, and acknowledges institutions that are establishing new standards in quality education.

Key parameters of evaluation

This year, FPJ will evaluate schools based on eight key categories that collectively represent the pillars of a modern, student-centred education system:

Excellence in Classroom Learning

Excellence in Experiential & Holistic Learning

Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development

Best in Student Health, Nutrition & Well-being

Champion for Inclusivity & Global Citizenship

Excellence in Parent & Community Partnerships

Excellence in Digital Learning & Technology Adoption

Excellence in Sports & Physical Fitness

True to FPJ’s philosophy, the survey does not rank schools or compare them competitively. Instead, it evaluates them through voluntary involvement, provides evidence, and qualitative evaluation, offering a fair, data-driven perspective.

Jury of FPJ’s Mumbai Schools Survey 2025

To ensure depth, credibility and a balanced perspective, FPJ brought together a distinguished jury panel consisting of specialists from various fields like education, psychology, sports, and research.

The 2025 jury members include:

Jatin Paranjape, CEO of KheloMore and member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee

Dr Pratibha Jain, Founder of EduAbroad

Swati Salunkhe, Managing Director, Growth Centre

Dr Swaroop Rawal, Educational Researcher & Champion of Child Rights

Dr Harish Shetty, Psychiatrist

Gauri Rane, Education Strategist and Research Editor

Together, they brought academic depth, psychological understanding, and practical expertise to the evaluation process, ensuring that the survey remained unbiased, reliable, and holistic.

The complete findings and category-wise highlights are available in a special FPJ Mumbai School Survey tabloid, released with today’s edition of The Free Press Journal.

Grab your copy of the November 17th edition from your nearest newsstand to explore the city’s most comprehensive, inclusive, and honest overview of Mumbai’s schools.