 FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development
This is the third edition of the FPJ's merit-based survey which saw participation from hundreds of schools across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Here is the list of Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development.

Updated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:25 AM IST
Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today released the result of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025, the city’s most trusted, merit-based assessment of schools. The third edition of the survey has rated the educational institutions in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai on parameters reflecting the changing priorities of education in modern times.

The most interesting category this year is Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development, a parameter that looks at how schools empower educators, foster innovation, and stimulate professional growth through training and collaboration.

​The findings of the survey show that, in Mumbai’s schools, the participation of teachers in decision-making and professional growth is nascent yet uneven. While close to 20% of schools demonstrate mature ecosystems where teachers co-lead initiatives and drive innovation. While most are still working within management-led constructs.

​Professional development activities in the form of workshops, mentoring sessions, and training programmes have become a feature in most schools. However, teacher-led models of growth – where educators themselves have designed and driven the activities – are few and point to the need for more collaborative leadership.

Godrej Properties Will Launch ₹22,000 Crore Worth Of Housing Units For Sale To Capitalise On Strong Consumer Demand
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Discharged From Hospital, Doubtful For Guwahati Test
'Charge ₹5,000 Per Airport': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts To Viral Video Alleging Wheelchair Misuse By Indian Flyers
Domestic PMI Data, Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes & India-US Trade Deal Progress Likely To Influence Equity Market In The Week Ahead: Analysts
​Category-wise findings

​Based on FPJ’s analysis, the schools were classified into four performance categories under these parameters:

Leading: 3 schools

Developed: 21 schools

Basic: 42 schools

Minimal: 27 schools

​The distribution highlights that while professional development is becoming a staple part of school culture, true empowerment, where teachers’ voices influence policy and pedagogy, is still a work in progress.

​Top 10 Schools for Teacher Voice & Professional Development

The following institutions have been recognised as the Top 10 Schools for Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development in the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025:

Bai Avabai Petit Girls’ High School, Bandra

 C P Goenka International School, Thane

 Campion School, Fort

 Dhirubhai Ambani International School

 Kanakia International School, Chembur

 Pawar Public School, Bhandup

 Podar International School, Mira Road

 Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy, Malad (E)

 Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

 VIBGYOR High, Airoli

(Note: Schools mentioned alphabetically)

