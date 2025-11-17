FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today released the result of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025, the city’s most trusted, merit-based assessment of schools. The third edition of the survey has rated the educational institutions in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai on parameters reflecting the changing priorities of education in modern times.

The most interesting category this year is Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development, a parameter that looks at how schools empower educators, foster innovation, and stimulate professional growth through training and collaboration.

​The findings of the survey show that, in Mumbai’s schools, the participation of teachers in decision-making and professional growth is nascent yet uneven. While close to 20% of schools demonstrate mature ecosystems where teachers co-lead initiatives and drive innovation. While most are still working within management-led constructs.

​Professional development activities in the form of workshops, mentoring sessions, and training programmes have become a feature in most schools. However, teacher-led models of growth – where educators themselves have designed and driven the activities – are few and point to the need for more collaborative leadership.

​Category-wise findings

​Based on FPJ’s analysis, the schools were classified into four performance categories under these parameters:

Leading: 3 schools

Developed: 21 schools

Basic: 42 schools

Minimal: 27 schools

​The distribution highlights that while professional development is becoming a staple part of school culture, true empowerment, where teachers’ voices influence policy and pedagogy, is still a work in progress.

​Top 10 Schools for Teacher Voice & Professional Development

The following institutions have been recognised as the Top 10 Schools for Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development in the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025:

Bai Avabai Petit Girls’ High School, Bandra

C P Goenka International School, Thane

Campion School, Fort

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Kanakia International School, Chembur

Pawar Public School, Bhandup

Podar International School, Mira Road

Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy, Malad (E)

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

VIBGYOR High, Airoli

(Note: Schools mentioned alphabetically)