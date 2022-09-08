FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Survey findings are food for thought

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 |

The Free Press Journal's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 threw up some interesting findings. While the figures were restricted to the schools which participated, they are food for thought. Read along





1) Zone-wise participation of schools:

The Free Press Journal Mumbai Schools Survey was open to all schools across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane City. As per the data received by The FPJ, 16% of our participating schools were located in East Mumbai, which stretches from Sion to Mulund. West Mumbai, which stretches from Bandra to Goregaon, consists of 18% of our total schools. South Mumbai (Worli to Mahim), North Mumbai (Malad to Mira Road), Thane city, and Navi Mumbai, all saw a participation of 22% each.





2) Zone-wise participated schools with a playground:

According to our findings only 14% of the participating schools, from East Mumbai, have a playground. It was followed by West Mumbai, where 17% of participating schools, from the zone, have a playground. South Mumbai, North Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai presented larger numbers where 22%, 24%, and 23% out of the participating schools, from each zone, respectively have a ground for the students to play in.





3) Zone-wise participated schools with a library:

Based on our findings, 23% of the participating schools from both South and North Mumbai zones are furnished with a library. On the other hand, 16% of the participating schools from East Mumbai and 18% of the participating schools from West Mumbai contain a library. 20% of the participating Thane and Navi Mumbai schools have built a library for the students.





4) Zone-wise participated schools with an auditorium :

From the data surveyed by The FPJ it was observed that 16% of the participating schools, from East Mumbai, have an auditorium. In total, 14% of the participating schools from West Mumbai have an auditorium. Out of the participating schools from South Mumbai, North Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai 27%, 25%, and 18% respectively have an auditorium constructed for the students.





5) Zone-wise participated schools with a science laboratory:

Labs become crucial for students to gain a practical understanding of sciences. Among the data-providing schools in South Mumbai, North Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, 23%, 25%, and 19%, out of the participating schools in these zones, respectively have science laboratories. In East Mumbai, 15% of the participating schools have a science lab. The percentage of participating schools that have one is 18% in West Mumbai.





6) Zone-wise participated schools with a robotics laboratory:

The presence of a robotics lab is an indicator of how future-ready a school is. The highest number of robotics labs were found among our participants from West Mumbai, where 23% of them had one. From South Mumbai, North Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai 13%, 27%, and 20% of the participating schools from each of these zones respectively, have a robotics laboratory made for the students. In East Mumbai, about 17% of the participating schools consisted of a robotics lab.





7) Zone-wise average number of students per teacher:

The student-teacher ratio is a comparison between the number of students and the number of teachers present in a school. This ratio can be used to determine the degree of interaction between a student and a teacher. FPJ used the data provided by participating schools to calculate how many students a single teacher is responsible for. Depending on our participants, we found that one teacher from West Mumbai is responsible for only 19 students on average. In contrast, a teacher of the participating schools from East Mumbai is responsible for as many as 31 students on average.





8) Zone-wise average number of classrooms per school:

A child spends almost one-third of their day within a classroom. FPJ found that the schools in East Mumbai have a higher number of classrooms within their premises. On average each school participating in East Mumbai has 27 classrooms. Schools enrolling from North Mumbai, South Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, had an average of 24, 21, and 20 classrooms respectively. The schools surveyed from West Mumbai were behind with 17 classrooms on average.





9) Zone-wise average tuition fees in every school:

When it comes to enrolling a child into a school, the academic fees become a critical deciding factor. FPJ saw a stark difference in the average school fees of different zones. According to our findings, the enrolled schools from West Mumbai charged the highest annual fees. The average fee for an academic year came to Rs. 2,40,000/-. South Mumbai participants then followed with an average yearly fee of Rs. 1,90,000/-. The schools that were surveyed from East Mumbai and Western Extended suburbs showed a similar trend with the average fee amounting to Rs. 1,15,000/-. Those that joined the survey from Thane and Navi Mumbai had comparatively lower average fees of Rs. 65,000/- per year.

