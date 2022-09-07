e-Paper Get App
FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Vocational Education

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city. The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.

The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.

HVB Global Academy, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

Shishuvan School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

St Annes High School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

Dhirubhai Ambani International School, West Mumbai

Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, West Mumbai

Podar Jumbo Kids, West Mumbai

St. Stanislaus High School, West Mumbai

RBK Global School, Bhayander, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai

Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai

Orchids The International School, Central Mumbai

Pawar Public School, Central Mumbai

Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane

Mahatma School of Academics and Sports, Navi Mumbai

To read full survey click here: https://bit.ly/3qalkp3

