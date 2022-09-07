FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Vocational Education

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city. The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.
The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.
Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Vocational Education:
HVB Global Academy, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
Shishuvan School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
St Annes High School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
Dhirubhai Ambani International School, West Mumbai
Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, West Mumbai
Podar Jumbo Kids, West Mumbai
St. Stanislaus High School, West Mumbai
RBK Global School, Bhayander, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai
Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai
Orchids The International School, Central Mumbai
Pawar Public School, Central Mumbai
Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane
Mahatma School of Academics and Sports, Navi Mumbai
To read full survey click here: https://bit.ly/3qalkp3
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)