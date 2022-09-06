FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Digitalisation and Technology Integration

KDP2

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city.

The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.

The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.

Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Digitalisation and Technology Integration:

Aditya Birla World Academy, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

DY Patil International School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

JBCN International School, Parel, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

The Cathedral & John Connon School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West, West Mumbai

Dhirubhai Ambani International School, West Mumbai

Jankidevi Public School, West Mumbai

Podar Jumbo Kids, West Mumbai

Pinnacle High International School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai

Podar International School, Mira Road, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai

Vagad Pace Global School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai

Bombay Scottish School, Powai, Central Mumbai

Trinity International School, Central Mumbai

Pawar Public School, Dombivali, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane

Podar International School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane

Orchids The International School, Navi Mumbai

