FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Digitalisation and Technology Integration

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city.
The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.
The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.
Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Digitalisation and Technology Integration:
Aditya Birla World Academy, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
DY Patil International School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
JBCN International School, Parel, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
The Cathedral & John Connon School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West, West Mumbai
Dhirubhai Ambani International School, West Mumbai
Jankidevi Public School, West Mumbai
Podar Jumbo Kids, West Mumbai
Pinnacle High International School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai
Podar International School, Mira Road, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai
Vagad Pace Global School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai
Bombay Scottish School, Powai, Central Mumbai
Trinity International School, Central Mumbai
Pawar Public School, Dombivali, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane
Podar International School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane
Orchids The International School, Navi Mumbai
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)