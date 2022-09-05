e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Learning and Teaching category

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Learning and Teaching category

The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city. The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.

The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.

Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Learning and Teaching:

Schools that have excelled in FPJ's Mumbai School Survey Learning and Teaching category

The Cathedral and John Connon, Gopi Birla Memorial, Campion, Billabong, High International, Ascend International, Utpal Shanghvi Global, Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls', Children's Academy, JBCN International, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International, Bombay Scottish, Somaiya, D.A.V Public, Sulochanadevi Singhania, Narayan E-Techno, Mahatma School of Academics and Sports, Vibgyor High, are the best schools in Mumbai in the category of Learning and Teaching.

To read the full survey click here: https://bit.ly/3qalkp3

Read Also
FPJ Mumbai School Survey: City's first ever honest survey of schools
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Teachers' Day: Narendra Modi announces PM-SHRI Yojana; know all about the scheme here

Teachers' Day: Narendra Modi announces PM-SHRI Yojana; know all about the scheme here

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sports Education

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sports Education

Here's why learning English is important for Gen Z

Here's why learning English is important for Gen Z

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Learning and Teaching category

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Learning and Teaching category

Kamla Chowdhry Communicatoins Hub set up at IIMA to honor first faculty member

Kamla Chowdhry Communicatoins Hub set up at IIMA to honor first faculty member