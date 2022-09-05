FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Parental Engagement and Community Outreach

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city. The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.
The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.
Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Parental Engagement and Community Outreach:
Bombay Scottish School, Mahim South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
The Cathedral & John Connon School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
Villa Theresa High School, South Mumbai
Jamnabai Narsee School, West Mumbai
Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, West Mumbai
OES International School, West Mumbai
Vibgyor High School, Malad, Western, and Extended Suburban Mumbai
N.L. Dalmia High School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai
K.L. Mehra U.B.S. English Primary School, Central Mumbai
Mumbai Public School, Hariyali Village Central Mumbai
Nahar International School, Central Mumbai
Podar International School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane
Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane
OES International School, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
