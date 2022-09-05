FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Parental Engagement and Community Outreach

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city. The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.

The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.

Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Parental Engagement and Community Outreach:

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

The Cathedral & John Connon School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

Villa Theresa High School, South Mumbai

Jamnabai Narsee School, West Mumbai

Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, West Mumbai

OES International School, West Mumbai

Vibgyor High School, Malad, Western, and Extended Suburban Mumbai

N.L. Dalmia High School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai

K.L. Mehra U.B.S. English Primary School, Central Mumbai

Mumbai Public School, Hariyali Village Central Mumbai

Nahar International School, Central Mumbai

Podar International School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane

Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane

OES International School, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

