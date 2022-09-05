e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sports Education

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sports Education

The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city. The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.

The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.

Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Sports Education:

Schools that have excelled in FPJ's Mumbai School Survey Sports Education category

Campion School, Don Bosco High School, St. Xavier’s High School, Jamnabai Narsee School, Oberoi International School, St. Stanislaus High School, SVKM’s C.N.M. School, Children’s Academy, Dr. Pillai Global Academy, Garodia International Centre for Learning, JBCN International School, Meridian School, Orchids The International School, OES International School, Vibgyor High School.

Read Also
FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Learning and Teaching category
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sports Education

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sports Education

Here's why learning English is important for Gen Z

Here's why learning English is important for Gen Z

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Learning and Teaching category

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Learning and Teaching category

Kamla Chowdhry Communicatoins Hub set up at IIMA to honor first faculty member

Kamla Chowdhry Communicatoins Hub set up at IIMA to honor first faculty member

Teachers' Day 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about Dr. S. Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about Dr. S. Radhakrishnan