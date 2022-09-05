FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sports Education

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city. The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.
The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education.
Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Sports Education:
Schools that have excelled in FPJ's Mumbai School Survey Sports Education category
Campion School, Don Bosco High School, St. Xavier’s High School, Jamnabai Narsee School, Oberoi International School, St. Stanislaus High School, SVKM’s C.N.M. School, Children’s Academy, Dr. Pillai Global Academy, Garodia International Centre for Learning, JBCN International School, Meridian School, Orchids The International School, OES International School, Vibgyor High School.
