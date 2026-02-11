 Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked

Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, mass copying was detected during the Class 12 English exam at Rashtriya Higher Secondary School, Jaitapur. CCTV footage confirmed the malpractice. An FIR was filed against 23 people, including invigilators, and disciplinary action, including staff suspension, has been initiated under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case of alleged mass copying was found during the HSC or Class 12 English examination paper in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, following which an FIR was registered against 23 persons, including the invigilators, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, the first day of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, at Jaitapur in Kannad taluka, they said.

"A case of mass copying was detected in Rashtriya Higher Secondary School at Jaitapur as the examinees were found copying from each other's answer sheets. It was also confirmed in the CCTV footage," an official of Devgaon Rangari police station told PTI.

Read Also
NEP 2020 And Technology In Education: We Need To Move Faster
article-image

After going through the CCTV footage, the vigilance committee initiated action and an offence was registered against 23 people, including the Zilla Parishad teachers who were invigilators, and other members of the team," he said.

FPJ Shorts
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details
Indian Govt's AI Deepfake Crackdown: Experts Hail Revised Guidelines For Instagram, YouTube
Indian Govt's AI Deepfake Crackdown: Experts Hail Revised Guidelines For Instagram, YouTube
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers' Children
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers' Children
Sensex, Nifty End Flat In Volatile Session, IT Stocks Drag While PSU Banks & Auto Shares Support Market
Sensex, Nifty End Flat In Volatile Session, IT Stocks Drag While PSU Banks & Auto Shares Support Market

An education department official said the process to suspend the Zilla Parishad employees allegedly involved in the incident has been initiated.

Those employees of the school found involved will also face action, he said.

After the malpractice came to light, the entire staff at this exam centre was changed, accordingto to him.

The offence was registered under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, the police official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And...
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And...
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers'...
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers'...
AISSEE 2026 Response Sheet To Be Released Soon; Check Previous Year Trends
AISSEE 2026 Response Sheet To Be Released Soon; Check Previous Year Trends
UCSC Silicon Valley Announces USD 1,000 Merit Scholarship For Indian Students Pursuing Certificate...
UCSC Silicon Valley Announces USD 1,000 Merit Scholarship For Indian Students Pursuing Certificate...
Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked
Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked