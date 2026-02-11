AISSEE 2026 Response Sheet To Be Released Soon; Check Previous Year Trends

AISSEE 2026 : The Sainik School OMR Response Sheet 2026 for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) is likely to be released soon on the official website at nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society .Several media reports also indicate that it will be released from February 15 to February 18, 2026. AISSEE 2026 Examination will be conducted on 18th January, 2026.

The response sheets will be released for both Class VI and Class IX aspirants, enabling students and parents to review the answers marked during the examination. Students and parents can download their OMR sheets and answer keys by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

After the release of the OMR sheets, the provisional answer key will be released for the 6th and 9th classes. Students will then have the option to challenge the OMR sheets if they think they have wrongly recorded the responses or the responses are missing from the sheet. The objection can be filed online by paying a fee of Rs 100. However, if the student wants to raise an objection to the provisional answer key, it can be done by paying a fee of Rs 200 online.

AISSEE 2026 Response Sheet: How to Check the Answer Key?

Visit the official website for AISSEE: nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society .

Locate the answer key link

A answer key pdf will be opened on the screen

Download the answer key for future use.

AISSEE 2026 Response Sheet: How to Calculate the Expected Score?

Candidates can check out the following steps:

First download the response sheet and answer key

Next, match every marked answer key on the OMR sheet to the provisional answer key released.

Add all of them to get the tentative marks since there is no negative marking

You will get your computed score

AISSEE 2026 Response Sheet: Previous Year Trends

Candidates can check out the previous year's trends of the AISSEE 2025 Response Sheet below:

2025

Exam date - April 5, 2025

Response Sheet date - May 5, 2025

2024

Exam date - January 28, 2024

Response Sheet date - February 25, 2024

2023

Exam date - January 8, 2023

Response Sheet date - February 13, 2023