FPJ Mumbai School Survey: Noteworthy schools across the city

FPJ Mumbai School Survey: City's first ever honest school survey | FPJ

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city.

The survey, which focused on six parameters, namely, Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education, prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools.

With the expertise of renowned jury members, schools have been listed across the categories in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.

FPJ appreciates the participation of exemplary schools, who provided ample evidence and are worthy of a mention due to their meritorious performance, in the Mumbai Schools Survey 2022.

Here is the list of schools that have proved themselves to be ideal places of learning for students who wish to attain good education:

Anjuman-I-Islam, Byculla

Anjuman-I-Islam, J.B.B. Marg

Anjuman-I-Islam’s Allana Girls’ High School

Children’s Academy, Kandivali

Children’s Academy, Malad East

Duruelo Convent

Friends' Academy

Holy Cross High

JBCN International School, Oshiwara

Mahapragya Public School

Mumbai Public School CBSE

Mumbai Public School Pratiksha Nagar CBSE

Mumbai Public School Vile Parle East

Mumbai Public School Woollen Mill

New Sion BMC school

Noble Foundation Vibgyor High

Orchids International Thane

Orchids School, Dombivli

Orchids The International School, Mulund

Orchids The International School, Vikhroli

Sharda Education Society's Anand Vishwa Gurukul School & College

Sir Cowasjee High School Trust

South Indian Education Society

St. Anne's High School, Malad

Tilak Global School

Vibgyor High, Borivali

Vibgyor High, Goregaon West

Read Also FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Schools that deserve a special mention