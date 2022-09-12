FPJ Mumbai School Survey: Noteworthy schools across the city

e-Paper Get App
FPJ appreciates the participation of exemplary schools, who provided ample evidence and are worthy of a mention due to their meritorious performance

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city.

The survey, which focused on six parameters, namely, Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education, prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools.

With the expertise of renowned jury members, schools have been listed across the categories in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.

FPJ appreciates the participation of exemplary schools, who provided ample evidence and are worthy of a mention due to their meritorious performance, in the Mumbai Schools Survey 2022.

Here is the list of schools that have proved themselves to be ideal places of learning for students who wish to attain good education:

  • Anjuman-I-Islam, Byculla

  • Anjuman-I-Islam, J.B.B. Marg

  • Anjuman-I-Islam’s Allana Girls’ High School

  • Children’s Academy, Kandivali

  • Children’s Academy, Malad East

  • Duruelo Convent

  • Friends' Academy

  • Holy Cross High

  • JBCN International School, Oshiwara

  • Mahapragya Public School

  • Mumbai Public School CBSE

  • Mumbai Public School Pratiksha Nagar CBSE

  • Mumbai Public School Vile Parle East

  • Mumbai Public School Woollen Mill

  • New Sion BMC school

  • Noble Foundation Vibgyor High

  • Orchids International Thane

  • Orchids School, Dombivli

  • Orchids The International School, Mulund

  • Orchids The International School, Vikhroli

  • Sharda Education Society's Anand Vishwa Gurukul School & College

  • Sir Cowasjee High School Trust

  • South Indian Education Society

  • St. Anne's High School, Malad

  • Tilak Global School

  • Vibgyor High, Borivali

  • Vibgyor High, Goregaon West

