FPJ Mumbai School Survey: Noteworthy schools across the city

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city.
The survey, which focused on six parameters, namely, Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, and Vocational Education, prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools.
With the expertise of renowned jury members, schools have been listed across the categories in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.
FPJ appreciates the participation of exemplary schools, who provided ample evidence and are worthy of a mention due to their meritorious performance, in the Mumbai Schools Survey 2022.
Here is the list of schools that have proved themselves to be ideal places of learning for students who wish to attain good education:
Anjuman-I-Islam, Byculla
Anjuman-I-Islam, J.B.B. Marg
Anjuman-I-Islam’s Allana Girls’ High School
Children’s Academy, Kandivali
Children’s Academy, Malad East
Duruelo Convent
Friends' Academy
Holy Cross High
JBCN International School, Oshiwara
Mahapragya Public School
Mumbai Public School CBSE
Mumbai Public School Pratiksha Nagar CBSE
Mumbai Public School Vile Parle East
Mumbai Public School Woollen Mill
New Sion BMC school
Noble Foundation Vibgyor High
Orchids International Thane
Orchids School, Dombivli
Orchids The International School, Mulund
Orchids The International School, Vikhroli
Sharda Education Society's Anand Vishwa Gurukul School & College
Sir Cowasjee High School Trust
South Indian Education Society
St. Anne's High School, Malad
Tilak Global School
Vibgyor High, Borivali
Vibgyor High, Goregaon West
