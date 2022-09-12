FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Schools that deserve a special mention

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city. The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.

We just had to include the below schools. They shone in their respective categories and zones in the ‘Outstanding’ lists but since the space was already crowded, we had to make a Special Mention list to celebrate their achievement.

These schools definitely filled the survey forms and also provided ample evidence to prove their strengths and all of these were thoroughly scrutinised by our Jury members, only after which they stood out for a commendation.

The schools on the Special Mention lists need to beat the drum as much as schools on the other lists, since this is an honest survey brought to you by The FPJ where merit reigns supreme.

Anjuman-I-Islam's Saif Tyabji Girls' School (Sustainability and Inclusivity)

Belvedere Spring School (Parental Engagement and Community Outreach)

Birla Open Minds (Learning and Teaching)

Christ Church (Learning and Teaching)

Greenlawns School (Learning and Teaching)

Khar Education Society (Sustainability and Inclusive Education)

Radhakrishna International School (Borivali) (Digitalisation and Technology Integration)

Sanjeevani World School (Dahisar East) (Learning and Teaching)

Seven Isles International School (Learning and Teaching)

St Mary’s Convent High School, Mulund (Learning and Teaching)

St Peter’s School (Learning and Teaching)

Veer Bhagat Singh International School (Digitalisation and Technology Integration)