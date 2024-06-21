FPJ Launches Exciting Newsroom Internship Programme For Students

Newsroom Internship programme for students | Yakita Somani

The Free Press Journal has added another feather to its cap with the launch of a unique Newsroom Internship Programme designed for current and former journalism students. This two-week programme offers a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience. The first week, featured talks by eminent senior journalists and editors, while the second week focused on practical assignments.

Students from institutions such as St. Paul's Institute of Communication Education and Vidyalankar School of Information Technology participated. The talks covered a wide range of topics, from the basics of journalism to the nuances of writing great stories. Different editors shared valuable feedback on their respective expertise and thus helped the students gain an overall experience of a typical newsroom on a typical day.

Session on Content Writing vs. News Reporting by Aseem Shrivastav, Online Editor |

Many students noted that their academic learning was largely theoretical, and the hands-on experience significantly enhanced their understanding of journalism. This practical knowledge is crucial, especially as fewer students are choosing journalism in favour of careers in advertising and public relations.

Session on Feature Content in Newspaer by Shruti Pandit |

Session on General overview of journalism by Sudarshan, Executive Editor (Left) Session on Sustainability by Kavita Iyer, Consulting Editor |

Session on Typical copy errors and how to avoid them by Vidya Heble Senior Sub. Desk. (Left) and Sports Writing by Joe Head Sports |

The practical assignments were rich in content. Interns gained first-hand experience in producing and editing videos and went out on field assignments with senior journalists. This real-world exposure is vital for budding journalists. The Free Press Journal plans to make future internship modules even more intensive, leveraging the extensive experience of its staff.

Video Journalism session by Kashif Khusro, Editor Digital |

Students also visited a printing press, observing the entire newspaper production process, from ideation to the final printed product. They were thrilled to see this process and were not aware that such an intricate and in a way complicated process does take place behind closed doors which readers are usually unaware off.All photos by Yakita Somani

Students visited The Free Press Journal Press

Most students preferred working with print media over digital formats, believing it provides essential foundational skills. Their assignments were designed accordingly.

The Newsroom Internship Programme by The Free Press Journal not only equips students with practical skills but also fosters a passion for journalism, preparing them for future challenges and opportunities in the field.