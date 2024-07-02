FPJ Honors BMC School Toppers: Inspiring Stories Of Hard Work And Dedication | File

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) and VIBGYOR Group of Schools, in association with Hindustan Petroleum, hosted the second edition of the BMC Mumbai Public Schools' awards to honour 25 outstanding Class 10 students who excelled in the 2024 board exams. The ceremony took place at The FPJ's office in Nariman Point on June 29.

The awardees, who topped the Maharashtra SSC results from BMC-run schools, shared their success stories and inspirations.

Aditya Lalchand Wankhade

"I have focused more on textual content, particularly from textbooks. I regularly practice mathematics, focusing more on tough problems that prepare me not only for exams but also for my future. My dream is to study at IIT Bombay and excel in my chosen field."

Ayush Jadhav

"In the future, I aim to become an IAS officer with a computer engineering degree. IAS Ishita Kishori, who ranked first in India, inspired me. Although my family background is poor, you should never give up."

Arya Vinod Bhoir

"I aimed to create a structured schedule, dedicating most of my time to the most challenging subjects. It involved lots of struggle and sleepless nights," she said while advising students to plan smartly and allocate time wisely for exams.

Dhanshree Nagesh Bodhu

"My parents helped me a lot, from providing emotional support to helping me with my studies. My family is my inspiration; they are very strong-willed and I want to make them proud just like this."

Meenal Rameshkumar Kumawat

"I aspire to become a doctor in the future. Consistency, and punctuality, are very important to achieving anything. Asking questions in class helped me a lot to clear my doubts.”

Maitri Pravin Pagare

"I reduced my screen time and prioritized my studies. Science was challenging for me, so I consistently practised with the previous year's exam papers. During that time, I used to sleep at 4 AM and wake up at 6 AM to attend school."

Mohammad Ashraf Irshad Ahmed Shaikh

"I dedicated myself fully before the exams. Countless hours of self-study, and late evenings after school—I knew I had to excel due to my family's financial situation. When my parents saw my grades, they were amazed."

Patel Madhurta Ramkumar

"I'm prepared without any tuition classes, solely relying on self-study and school resources. I've created a personalised study plan, starting with a 4 AM wake-up call and dedicating two hours each morning to focused learning. I also set aside an additional 30 minutes after school to reinforce my preparation."

Narvekar Gauri Ganesh

"Education is very important. Nothing is possible without it. I aspire to become a space scientist."

Namrata Rajesh Gupta

"Deciding what to study and when was very tough. Our teachers helped us a lot to set goals, which really helped me. Setting small goals and planning before studying helped me a lot. I am studying commerce and aspiring for CAT."

Panchal Sarthak Prasad

"SSC exams are stressful so it is also important to stay calm while appearing for the papers. I used YouTube not only to stay calm by watching videos but also to gain more knowledge. I want to become a doctor.”

Preeya Manoj Mishra

"I prioritised consistency and preferred to study independently without any tuition." With a passion for science, Preeya dreams of a future as a teacher.

Satyam Nekram Tiwari

"I am very happy with my results and expected the marks I got. My parents were always there to help me a lot with my studies."

Sumit Dilip Rajbhar

"Whenever I fell behind, I pushed myself to improve and created different schedules. The influence of my family and other inspiring people in my life has been crucial in my journey."

Komal Sandesh Mishra

"I want to become a CA and study at KES College. During my preparation, my parents had to go to our village due to a family emergency, so I had to manage household chores and my studies. I did not let my studies be affected, even in these tough situations."

Sanskruti Manoj Mali

"During my SSC exam, societal pressure was there. I had issues managing time between school and classes. I dedicate my achievement to all my teachers and parents who kept me motivated. I have always loved watching planes fly and it’s my childhood dream to go into aviation."

Shaikh Sahiba Mohammad Murtaza

"My preparations went smoothly. Maths and science are my favourite subjects, and I aspire to become a doctor. My parents were very supportive and happy with my results, but I was confident that I would achieve a good score even before the results so I was not tensed after my exams."

Sheetal Dharmendra Tiwari

"I managed SSC exam stress by staying calm and prepared throughout the year. Practised religiously. If you are prepared, you won’t be that stressed during the final exam. Going out with friends helped a lot.”

Siddhivinayak Prasad Ravindra Maharana

"Consistency and hard work are keys. Focus on your studies, and avoid social media, as it is a waste of time. Going out with friends can help reduce stress."

Simran Kanhaiya Yadav

"It was tough to put aside our phones and maintain focus on studies, requiring early mornings and dedicated study time. Every 10th-grade student would face this, especially considering the distractions it poses. Besides studies, I find myself dancing and practicing mandala art for my peace of mind."

Shashank Ashutosh Pandey

“I made sure to mix exam pressure with fun times with friends, keeping things chill. And yes, I even sneaked in a trip just before exams! I wasn't expecting to score above 80%, but life had a sweet surprise in store for me. It's a reminder that life's too short to be too stressed!”

Jadhav Piyush

"A lot of parents don't enrol their kids in BMC schools, but I wanted to show them, 'Ham kisi se kam nahi hai' (We are not less than anyone)."

Varun Vijay Chaurasiya

"Consistency and perseverance are key. Additionally, effective time management is crucial for language papers, so I focused on improving my time management skills for languages."

Vedant Nilesh Sawant

"Everyone believes there are various strategies, tactics, and shortcuts to reach our goals. Due to my family's condition from the very beginning, I was motivated to study hard."

Patwa Shagun Sunil

"If you are prepared, you won’t be that stressed during the final exam. My studies were my priority, so don't procrastinate; start preparing early with a proper schedule and commitment to hard work."

These students' inspiring stories and achievements were celebrated at the FPJ awards ceremony, recognizing their dedication and perseverance.