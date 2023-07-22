FPJ Exclusive: ‘India Target Country For Labour Migration To Finland,’ Says Deputy CG In Mumbai

Henna Mäki-Mantila, Deputy Consul General at the Consulate of Finland in Mumbai. | Special Arrangement.

Mumbai: Non-English speaking European countries have slowly yet steadily cemented their positions as ideal study-abroad destinations for Indian students, with Finland being a prime example. The Free Press Journal reported back in April 2023 that the country is targeting 15,000 international students by 2030, with Indian students, and workers being a primary focus. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Henna Mäki-Mantila, Deputy Consul General at the Consulate of Finland in Mumbai, talks about initiatives, housing, work opportunities, and more. Excerpts:

What initiatives are being taken to attract more Indian students?

As the Finnish government plans to raise the number of international students to 15,000 by 2030, Finland has been taking steps for several years to attract talent from India. Talent Boost is a programme aiming to increase student and researcher immigration, and India is one of the target countries for this initiative.

Similarly, India has been identified as a target country for labour migration in the new Government Programme. The goal is to focus recruitment efforts in the target countries on specific groups of experts.

How can Finland make it easier for Indian students to adjust in the country?

Finland believes that international cooperation in education is essential. Finnish companies and institutions are eagerly looking for international partners so we can help each other improve.

In 2022 the Finnish Government passed a new law making it easier for international students to work and stay in Finland. This law extended the number of hours international students can work while studying. Students and researchers will also be eligible for a two-year permit to look for work after graduating.

How many Indian students are currently enrolled in Finnish universities?

There are currently about 500 Indian students studying in Finland and we are expecting to have a lot more students from India going to Finland in the coming years.

Which sectors in Finland are open to hiring more foreign students?

There is a lack of workforce or talent in almost every sector now. The ICT sector, healthcare sector and hospitality industry are a few of the prominent ones.

What’s your advice to Indian students wanting to adjust in Finland?

Like with any other country, moving to a new place can be challenging and often requires adjustments to new surroundings. Missing home and family is normal. I recommend being open to new experiences and not being afraid of trying different things and meeting new people.

Finland is a peaceful and well-functioning country with a lot to offer. Understanding cultural differences, trying to learn the basic Finnish language, and finding friends will help with adjusting. Joining student activities is a good way of getting to know other students and being a part of the Finnish student life.

Why should international students choose Finland?

Finland has one of the highest-quality education systems in the world, as shown by consistently high rankings in third-party international studies. The study system emphasises flexibility, creativity, and independence.

There are over 500 English-taught degree programs, including master's and doctorate levels. Finland has been named world’s happiest country for the sixth year in a row and also ranks highly when it comes to work-life balance, environmental health, business environment and trust in people.

