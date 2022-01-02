FPJ-Ed: XAT 2022 being held today

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) conducted by XLRI(Xavier School of Management) Jamshedpur is being held today (January 2, 2022, Sunday.)

Candidates who had gathered at the centres said they were looking forward to the paper. "I am very optimistic because I have given CAT and NMAT before," said Punit Joshi, a XAT applicant. "The majority of the topics have been covered. I'm not sure about the extra ten minutes. It's probably before the essay writing portion. I'll concentrate on the decision-making and VARC sections," he added.

Candidates who had gathered at the centres said they were looking forward to the paper | FPJ photo

Another student at the center, Kaustubh Patil said, "It's my second attempt. I feel excited to answer this test. It's a student-friendly test as the time per question is more as compared to another entrance exam. At the same time, I don't know whether I'm prepared or not. Let's see the paper and then decide."

Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 will be held for multiple-choice questions with four categories - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, and General Knowledge - for admission to MBA programmes at XLRI.

Each right answer will receive one mark under the XAT 2022 marking scheme.

The computer-based exam will begin at 9:30 and proceed up to 12:40 pm, giving the candidates 3 hours and 10 minutes to attempt. XAT allows 190-minutes with a 165-minute part 1 and a 25-mark part 2.

The paper will have a total of 101 questions, 100 of which will be multiple-choice questions from the Decision Making, Verbal and Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge categories.

One subjective essay writing question will be included in the paper.

