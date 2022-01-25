FPJ-Ed: Students stage protest at Jiwaji University Gwalior, demands online mode of exam

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of students along with National Student Union of India (NSUI) workers staged a sit-in demanding an online mode of exam at Jiwaji University, Gwalior on Tuesday Morning.

The students raised slogans against the University administration. The students demanded to adjust the fees of the previous year and to declare of the pending results.

Students said that the meeting of the Universities and administration were going on through online mode amid COVID-19 but the students were forced to take examinations through offline mode.

The students also burned the photograph of Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during the protest. On getting the information the police also rushed to the spot.

After the protest, the students submitted a memo to the Registrar of the University, Dr Sushil Manderiya. They requested the registrar to send a letter to the Higher Education Department for the online mode of examination and demanded an FIR against the accused of BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) forgery.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:43 PM IST