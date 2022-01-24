Gwalior: High Court orders to form 10-membered committee to probe 271 nursing colleges in Chambal zone

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered to form a 10-membered committee to probe lack of infrastructure in 271 nursing colleges in Gwalior-Chambal region.

During a hearing on Monday, the Court has also said that the committee would have to submit its report within 2 months.

Earlier, Hariom had filed a petition in the Gwalior bench of the High Court regarding the affiliation given to nursing colleges of the region. The petition read that the nursing colleges had not fulfilled the guideline of having their own 100 beds capacity hospital. Even the hospitals did not have trained staff and doctors, the petition read.

After that the court ordered the formation of a commission for the inspection of the nursing colleges operating in all the 6 districts of the region. Later, All India Private Nursing College Association moved to the Supreme Court challenging the high court order constituting the commission to the probe.

The association filed the appeal on the ground that the commissioners appointed did not have the technical background and expertise in the subject. The Supreme Court has transferred the matter to the Gwalior Bench of the High Court and directed to appoint a fresh commission.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:45 PM IST