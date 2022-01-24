Gwalior: Armed robbers loot jeweller amid tight police security in city

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Armed robbers on Sunday evening challenged the police alertness in the city, as they looted a jeweller while he was heading towards his home.

Two days ago, the senior police officers had issued a high-alert because of the Republic Day.

The incident took place between Apollo Hospital and Sevanagar Crematorium.

The victim, Shailendra Goyal, who owns a jewellery shop at Kilagate locality, was riding on his two wheeler. He was carrying two bags filled with jewellery.

Goyal said that he was to reach his home when armed robbers waylaid him and attacked. They also fired gunshots in the air.

Goyal claimed that his bags contained 450 gram gold jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh.

The incident has irked the traders associations. They claimed that police failed to protect traders, as miscreants often target traders of the city.

Post bearers of Saraf Vyapari Sangh met senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amit Sanghi and demanded arrest of the accused.

ASP, Satendra Singh said that CCTV footage of the city was being analysed and the accused would be nabbed soon.

ALSO READ Gwalior: Vyapam scam accused held in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:55 AM IST