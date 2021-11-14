FPJ-Ed: SSC CGL candidates irked with delay in results

The Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) exam is once again in the news. Social Media has been flooded with tweets and pleas from candidates asking about the results which have been considerably delayed. Hashtag #speakup is alive and kicking in Twitter with candidates inquiring about the results date.

Incidentally, SSC authorities too use Social Media more than often to inform candidates about various changes.

The SSC CGL which is an annual examination is conducted to recruit staff to different posts in various ministries and departments in the Government of India.

The exam is administered by the Staff Selection Commission. The results which were earlier expected in September are now to be released in December/

When asked about the uproar, an SSC CGL coaching faculty at The Officers Academy, Mr. Saurabh Gawde said that the pandemic caused most of the delay and hence the cries for the results. "This was in the backdrop of Covid-19. The delay is unfortunate, but even the government cannot do much about it. Many of the exams got postponed this year and we need to understand that this was because of the pandemic situation. Hopefully in the next year, the exam cycle will get regular."

Candidates also seem perturbed that other examination authorities have already released their annual calendar but none from SSC so far.

Meanwhile, the tweets are quite demanding. A tweet from twitter handle Fsingh_ITI reads, "#speakup

It is high time that SSC came forward about notification of SSC CGL 2021.UPSC, IBPS, have already declared their annual calendar for 2021 why not SSC."

Another tweet by anki_1204 reads, "Kindly release SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 results."

Another tweet by NikhiGuptaID read, "Its high time to raise voice for SSC 2021 Notifications (CPO, CHSL, Steno, CGL etc.) & Railways Group D CBT1 & NTPC CBT2 exam dates..!! #speakup"

Yet another tweet by bharti_panwar66 says, "#release_ssc_chsl_cgl_notification release ssc chsl and cgl notification right now !!!!! you can't play with our future like this @SSCorg_in."

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 07:58 PM IST