Done with lectures by UPSC toppers? This CSE ranker is cracking up aspirants with his hilarious memes

What do you think when you think about the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)? The rigorous study, years of hard work, maintaining one's temperament as one rides through the roller coaster of exam attempts.

This UPSC CSE 2020 ranker, who has now become the talk of the aspirants' town is no different. He also did all of these things. His experiences, however, has not just made it to his guidance lectures but to his memes too.

Vinayak Mahamuni, who secured the 95th rank in the UPSC CSE 2020, has been cracking up aspirants with his relatable memes. Vinayak cleared the exam in his 5th attempt and now, regularly posts memes based on his experiences of the preparation period.

Speaking to FPJ, he said, "I make memes because I think, it is the best form of entertainment for aspirants who are usually busy. We can't dedicate hours for watching series and movies, but a relatable meme on the UPSC journey can really make a day."

The inspiration for Vinayak's journey comes from his preparation days which lasted almost for 5 years. His memes cover topics from exam attempts, coaching classes, their marketing to questions asked by aspirants to him.

"Usually, students think that people in this field are very serious, but I want to tell them that we are normal. And if a normal person who is just like them can crack the exam they can also do, if they work hard with patience," he added.

Vinayak is a graduate in petrochemical engineering from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (Lonere) and left his lucrative job in 2016 for the preparation. "I prepared for the exam in Pune for a year where I had joined a class. Later, I went to Delhi for preparation but I never joined classes. I had been preparing for the exam from my hometown Latur since November 2017," he said.

When asked as to how he feels after clearing the exam, he said, "Reaching your goal is indeed important, but your journey should also be enriching. My journey was difficult. However, it was fun and I want to make it smoother for others also. And, if memes are making it so, then why not?"

Check his memes here:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result for the Civil Services (CSE) Main examination 2020 on September 24. Shubham Kumar topped the civil service (main) exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi who has secured the second position and Ankita Jain (rank 3).

A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment on the basis of a written exam and personality test held in August-September, 2021.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 03:01 PM IST