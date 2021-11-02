FPJ-Ed: ‘I kept a balance between my social life and studies right through prep,' says NEET topper Tanmay Gupta

NEET topper Tanmay Gupta’s father has been attending Tanmay’s calls since yesterday and they just don’t seem to end.

Tanmay did manage a few minutes for FPJ.

Did you think that you would top, during prep did you get that feeling?

No, I did not study thinking that I would top the exam. I studied like I would have anyway. Of course, I studied to get a good score.

Was there a particular strategy you kept in mind?

After a month of prep one comes to know one’s weak point and I realised mine was Organics. So I made it a point to focus specially on it and that worked as a strategy.

Did you cut down on your social life?

No. I did not cut down on my social life but everything was in control. I watched television but to the point I could. I went out to an extent. I never stopped social life completely, does not make sense to do so.

What will you specialise in?

I have not thought about it. Too early to say.

What is it that you want to do now that the results are out, go for a vacation or just go somewhere?

The results have been out only yesterday, have had no time to think on that front. Let me see

Did you study in Delhi or J&K?

I studied in J&K till the 10th and then did my 11th and 12th in Delhi.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:46 PM IST