FPJ-Ed: SNAP held by Symbiosis International (Deemed) University; students say comparatively easier exam this time

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), conducted by the Symbiosis International (Deemed) University for MBA/PGDM programmes through its 15 constituent institutes, held its last exam for the year 2021-2022 on Saturday. Before Saturday, the exam was also conducted on December 19th of last year and January 8th.

The exam, which is usually a speed-based test, comprises 60 questions from General English, Quantitative-Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency, and Analytical & Logical Reasoning.

"I attempted SNAP twice and found today's exam to be comparatively easier than the one I gave a week ago. While General English, Logical Reasoning and Data Sufficiency were doable to me, I found the Quantitative section a bit difficult. I would recommend students who want to appear for the SNAP exams to understand basic concepts thoroughly and give as many mock tests as they can," said Yash Sapra, a candidate who gave multiple MBA exams which includes SNAP, CAT, and NMAT. "The questions might seem complicated not because they are but cause it has been manoeuvred in a tricky manner," added Yash.

For some students, SNAP provides a sense of relief as it's easier compared to other competitive MBA exams. Yatharth Badala, an MBA aspirant who has been preparing himself for the exams for the past year or so appreciates SNAP's system of allowing students to attempt twice. "When you see a fewer number of candidates attempting the exam on the scheduled day because of it being in phases, it gives you some satisfaction as the pressure of giving an exam in a room where you feel stifled by just the amount of people present is stressful," said Yatharth amusingly. He feels that even though the exams can't be termed as easy not having a sectional cut-off, unlike other exams, is an added advantage. "Everybody implements their strategy but in my opinion, since there are no limitations on kicking off with a specific section in SNAP, it would be advisable to start with General English, followed by Logical Reasoning and lastly Quantitative Data. Honing your grammar and having good knowhow in arithmetic, geometry, and algebra will also help you go a long way in this exam," Yatharth added.

SNAP results for all three attempts will be released on February 1, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their SNAP scorecards by using their SNAP ID. The SNAP 2021 scorecard will contain every candidate’s personal information and scores as well as percentiles (sectional and overall).

Candidates who clear the computer-based test are shortlisted for the Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT) round conducted by SIU institutes, for the year 2022-2024, individually in February and March. While the SNAP exam score has the highest weightage of 50, GE, PI and WAT contribute 10, 30, and 10 respectively to the overall score.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:56 PM IST