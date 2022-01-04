FPJ-Ed: Maharashtra CAT topper Chirag Gupta still can’t believe he aced the exam

Pune based CAT topper Chirag Gupta still can’t believe he is one among the 9, 100 percentilers in the CAT 2021 exam. “It honestly feels great. I still can't believe it,” he told Free Press Journal coming to terms with the incessant calls from family and well-wishers.

The youngster disclosed that he was confident in his ability to score 130-140 marks, which would have fetched him 99.9+ percentile, “but 181 was something I never expected at all. I guess it is just a happy surprise,” said Chirag, his voice all charged.

The topper is currently in the final year of the BS-MS programme at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune.

This achiever’s path is all chalked out for the moment. “I'm planning to get into strategy consulting as of now,” he proclaimed adding that he could change his mind with time. “I'm fairly open to other domains as well and will not hesitate to switch my dreams if I find something else interesting.”

Chirag would like to explore more on life and academics and believes that people need to move with time and experience. “I think it's important for people to be flexible enough to change their aspirations in accordance with their life's reality,” Chirag said as a matter of fact.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 10:24 PM IST