FPJ-Ed: Since Diwali, number of students attending offline schools increases

There has been a 9.2% hike in the number of students enrolling in government schools in Maharashtra according to a survey conducted by ASER (Annual Status of Education Report). Many private and government schools have resumed offline classes from the 8th - 10th standard in Mumbai. The total number of BMC schools that have 8 to 10 classes is 867. Out of which 93% of schools have started their offline mode which counts around 810 schools. The data is collected from October 4 when schools reopened as per government regulations

The total number of students from class 8th to 10th enrolled with BMC schools is 71923. BMC schools have started asking parents for a 'confirmation letter' for their children to physically attend the classes, and the data shows that approximately 66.2% of students have submitted these letters which count around 47634 students. Of these, some 42104 students have been attending the classroom physically which counts for around 88.4 % of all students, a number that makes BMC authorities proud.

Mr. Raju Tadvi, Education officer, MCGM said," We are trying our best to create awareness among parents and students regarding the safe environment in school premises. We are counseling students at an individual level. Collaborating with the trusts, local representatives, and school administration to get our students back to school. Even door-to-door visits are being done by the teachers."

Reasons for not attending schools were many, as the official of the Education Department, Mumbai found out. Nearly 14,600 students' parents were still not willing to send their children to schools. The official data also shows round about 3080 students had migrated to other places and around 0.4% of students had taken admissions in other schools. 3% of students were unable to contact by the school authorities. In addition, no proper railway travel facilities have also added to the woes of such children and families. When it came to public buses, the issue of punctuality was an issue and with regards to autos, taxis, and other private transport, it was a matter of affordability. All these contributed to reasons why many parents were unable to send their children to school in the months proceeding to Diwali.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:46 PM IST