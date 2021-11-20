e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 01:31 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: INI CET 2022 result likely today on aiimsexams.ac.in

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 January session result will be announced today by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on their official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

The entrance test is held for admissions to PG courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) among others.

The entrance test was held as an online, computer-based test (CBT) earlier this month. The counselling process will begin after the declaration of results.

Candiates can check their results online by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in .

Step 2: Click on the designated INI CET 2022 result link.

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login.

Step 4: Submit and download the merit list.

Step 5: Search your result using roll number/name.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 01:31 PM IST
