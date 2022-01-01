FPJ-Ed: Scheduled Caste community will get best education if AAP wins in Punjab: Kejriwal

Amritsar: Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, stated on Saturday that if his party wins the Punjab assembly elections this year, he will provide decent education to every child from the Scheduled Caste community.

Kejriwal, speaking at a press conference here, said, "We have sworn to carry out Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's promise of delivering quality education to all children in the country. In the same way that we improved government schools in Delhi, I swear that if our government is formed in Punjab, every child from the Scheduled Caste community will receive the best education ." Kejriwal further said that no one has promised the people decent education except his Aam Aadmi Party.

"Whatever the other parties may have promised, none of them would have promised quality education to you. We do," he said. Punjab is slated to go to assembly polls early this year.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 05:34 PM IST