FPJ-Ed: Prof Ashutosh Mishra again appointed as chairman of DAVV admission committee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former vice chancellor and School of Physics head Prof Ashutosh Mishra, who was chairman of admission committee of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for session 2021-22, has been again appointed on the post for the session 2022-23.

Besides, School of Economics head Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja has been repeated as coordinator of CET organizing committee. He was coordinator in the last academic year as well.

Apart from him, EMRC head Prof Chandan Gupta, IIPS head Prof BK Tripathi and Centre for Distance and Online Education director Prof Pratosh Bansal have been appointed as associate coordinator in the CET organizing committee.

For admission in non-CET courses, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Kaushal Centre head Dr Maya Ingle has been appointed as coordinator whereas Dr Wasim Khan of School of Economics and Dr Y Choyal of School of Physics have been nominated as associate coordinator.

For admission in ME/MTech and MPharm courses, Institute of Engineering and Technology director Prof Sanjeev Tokekar has been appointed as coordinator and School of Pharmacy head Prof Rajesh Sharma as associate coordinator.

For admission in PhD programmes, School of Electronics head Prof Abhay Kumar has been appointed as coordinator and IIPS faculty Prof Suresh Patidar and deputy registrar (academic) as associate coordinator.

