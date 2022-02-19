FPJ-ED: Planning to send your child abroad for studies? Factors you should consider

Education is one area where every parent strives to provide the best to their children. It is a blessing that will never leave your child’s side and is the best gift you can give them. Indian education does a good job of imparting the fundamentals to students. It is the reason most urban students do well in reading, writing, and math skills. However, when it is time for a college degree, several parents start evaluating the prospect of international education.

How do you figure out if it is the right decision for your child? It is certainly not an easy one as you have to consider several aspects, with financial and emotional factors outweighing others. At the outset, we are keen to point out that international education is not a panacea and may not be suitable for every family. It is advisable to consider all your options to make an informed decision.

In a global economy, international education can be beneficial to your child in more ways than one. The topmost factor here is the quality of teaching. While our students are ‘book-smart’, they lack real-life applications of concepts. We are a grade-obsessed society where scoring above 95% in 10th and 12th standards have become a norm. It is time that we ask ourselves if our students can answer out-of-syllabus, practical questions.

Most education systems abroad focus on functional applications of concepts. It is this ethos that drives innovation in those countries. Some renowned institutions abroad boast of erudite intellectuals on their teaching staff. Under their tutelage, your child can develop a strong foundation in their chosen fields and can contribute to society in meaningful ways.

While recent times have brought a plethora of opportunities within India, the competition has only grown stiffer. Too many students are chasing a few good colleges in the country. In 2021, over 10 lakh students registered for JEE Main exam, over 16 lakh applied for NEET and around 2.31 lakh registered for CAT. In the pandemic year, CBSE has reported more than 70,000 students scoring more than 95% marks. Considering the competition in the country, the stress on the students to make it to their dream college is enormous.

This is where parents can look at international education as an option and examine if it suits their requirements. A decision to send your child abroad opens up a whole new list of universities where they can achieve their desired skills.

Another reason for exploring international education is to give your child the appropriate exposure to straddle geographies and get a peek into the global dimensions of work. Employers prefer individuals with international experience as they bring the skills to compete in a global landscape.

Going abroad at a young age also means your child will have to live independently and manage everything on their own. Some parents find this thought unsettling as they have overindulged to provide a protective environment to their children. After talking to several parents and adolescents as part of our jobs, we have concluded that letting the children be on their own is the need of the hour.

Imparting essential life skills to the youth is where our education system and society needs significant rework. When the children are sent to a new country, they have to figure out everything — right from getting groceries to managing their expenses. Undoubtedly, it is tough, but they always find their way. They leave your nest only to strengthen their wings and learn how to fly on their own.

For many families, sending your child abroad for education can spark conversations around money. After all, it is expensive. Most Indian parents find it uncomfortable to discuss money matters with their children. However, in doing so, you are depriving your kids of the most important life skill. When you talk about money, your child understands responsibility and develops a healthy relationship with it.

If your finances do not allow you to sponsor your child’s undergraduate programme without taking a loan, we advise against this option. In today's times, a postgraduate course has become essential for every individual. You can consider international study options for the postgraduate programmes. This wouldn’t overburden you financially.

International education can certainly take your child out of a bubble, and there is growth in venturing out and discovering the world. Consider it for their overall development and expose them to the best opportunities life can offer them.

(The above article is by EduPeer, an international education counselling firm which has been guiding students to some of the best universities abroad)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:00 AM IST