FPJ-Ed: 18 government colleges in deviant institutes list required to submit data for All India Survey on Higher Education

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Not only private but government colleges are also reluctant to provide information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

A look at the list of 96 colleges which had uploaded information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure on AISHE website so far include 18 government colleges.

Among the deviant colleges are Government Holkar Science College, Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College and Government Law Colleges, all three located in Indore.

The deviant lot also include state’s leading engineering college i.e. Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science.

It is to be noted that Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) had warned of disaffiliation if colleges did not submit within the deadline information sought for AISHE.

The university on Wednesday released the list of 96 colleges out of 280 under its jurisdiction which have not uploaded their data on AISHE website for session 2020-21.

In a warning letter to the deviant colleges, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said that it seems that your institute does not want to participate in AISHE even when it is a must.

“Take this letter as a final warning. The colleges which did not provide information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure for AISHE by February 15 will face disaffiliation in the next session,” the missive reads.

Director of College Development Council at DAVV, Dr Rajeev Dixit said that it was shocking to see that the list of deviant colleges include names of some leading government colleges also.

The Union Ministry of Education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of the education sector.

Thursday, February 10, 2022