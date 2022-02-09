Indore: DAVV warns disaffiliation if colleges fail to meet the AISHE deadline

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has warned of disaffiliation if colleges do not submit within the deadline information sought for the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

The university has released a list of 96 colleges out of 280 under its jurisdiction which have not uploaded their data on AISHE website for session 2020-21. In a warning letter to deviant colleges, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said, “It seems that your institute does not want to participate in AISHE even when it is a must. Take this letter as a final warning. The colleges which do not provide information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure for AISHE by February 15 will face disaffiliation in the next session.”

Director of the College Development Council at DAVV, Dr Rajeev Dixit said that the DAVV would send the list of deviant colleges to the department of higher education requesting it to cancel the ‘no-objection certificate’ issued to them.

The online window for uploading information on AISHE website was opened in December, but several colleges have still not provided their details for AISHE.

The Union ministry of education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting of higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters—such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development—such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index and per student expenditure—are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of the education sector.

ALSO READ Bhopal: School education minister retracts hijab ban statement within 24 hours

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:59 PM IST