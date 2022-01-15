FPJ-Ed: Opportunity to discover emerging trends in the world of education: PM on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students, parents, and teachers to register for this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' saying the programme gives an opportunity to engage with India's dynamic youth and discover emerging trends in the world of education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan invited students, teachers, and parents to take part in the 5th edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" and be mentored by Prime Minister Modi.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Exams are approaching and so is 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.' Let's talk stress-free exams and once again support our brave #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers." "I urge you all to register for this year's #PPC2022," he said, sharing the link for registration. "Personally, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a fantastic learning experience. I get the opportunity to connect with our dynamic youth, understand their challenges and aspirations better," Modi said.

It also allows for the discovery of developing trends in the world of education, according to the prime minister.

On February 16, 2018, the Talkatora Stadium hosted the inaugural edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0."

In following editions of the show, students, parents, and teachers from across the country and from across the world interacted with him to discuss and overcome the stress caused by exams in order to enjoy life.

"The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from 28th December to 20th January 2022 to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," a senior Ministry of Education official had said earlier this week.

