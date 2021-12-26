FPJ-Ed: PM Narendra Modi to hold 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students before the annual exams 2022

In the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I discuss similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for this programme will start two days later, December 28 onwards on Mygov. in.

The registration will be from December 28 to January 20," he added.

Mr. Modi said that an online competition will also be organized for teachers, and parents of class IX to XII students.

"I would like you all to participate in this. I will get an opportunity to meet you. Together we will brainstorm on many aspects related to examinations, career, success, and student life," he said.

Today's 'Mann Ki Baat' featured the song 'Vande Mataram' performed by Greek school students.

"The beauty and emotion with which they have sung ' Vande Mataram' is amazing and commendable. Such efforts bring the people of the two countries closer. My greetings to these students of Greece and their teachers," Prime Minister said.

This was PM Modi's last 'Mann Ki Baat' this year. The next episode will be in January next year.

The fourth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was held via virtual mode in April this year.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:38 PM IST