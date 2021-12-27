FPJ-Ed: On Mumbai University Convocation day, Ph.D. holders talk about leaving COVID-19 behind and looking to the future

Mumbai University’s convocation today spelled fun for its pass-outs, leaving memories of the pandemic behind the all looking forward to a new beginning.

Free Press Journal spoke to a few Ph.D. holders who loved having the ‘Dr’ tag with their name.

D. Mansi G, Ph.D. In Science, said, "My viva got delayed because of Covid. I submitted my thesis in 2019, and the viva took place in 2021. It was an entirely different experience as I delivered my thesis and began working on diagnostics the following year. Am happy it is all behind me."

Dr. Ramesh Gavit, Geography Ph.D. Holder, said, "Before Covid, I did my research, but the submission was quite difficult. However, Covid gave me more time for research, and I was pretty confident with my work when I offered it."

Satish Siraskar, Ph.D. in Science and Technology, said, "I completed my Ph.D. In 2021. Research had already been completed in 2019. The problem was only the process of completion and conception clearance. "

Sumeet Damodar Kamble, a Ph.D. Holder in Physical Education, said, " Due to Covid, the course was delayed and had to submit everything online and later on offline submission was also started. The research was done before Covid. Only the submission was remaining."

Prachi Vidhyadar Vinaya, a Ph.D. Holder in Law, said, " Initially in Covid, it was all difficult but, because of our teacher's ability to teach us how to grasp the content in the online mode, everything was made easy. Even the principal made it easy for us. However, at the end of the day, it is all in our hands. There can be many situations like the pandemic to put you down. But, if you decide to do something, then you always find a way. My husband was ill during the exams, and I had to take care of my children. I somehow luckily managed to do this, and I'm very grateful for that"

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:04 PM IST