FPJ-Ed: Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari asks Mumbai University to regain its past glory

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Monday asked the University of Mumbai to regain its past glory. He was speaking at the convocation ceremony today. Governor recalled the University’s contribution in the freedom movement.

The Governor said IITs in the country are ranked among the best universities. Mumbai University has recently received an A Plus rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NACC)

The Governor and Chancellor Koshyari expressed hope that the University of Mumbai, which has made an unprecedented contribution to the freedom struggle of the country, should be known all over the world and regain its past glory. He was speaking at the annual convocation of the University of Mumbai for the year 2021.

The Governor said that India could become a world leader if the students achieved something extraordinary by striving for achievement of a big goal. He said that in order to make the country self-reliant, every graduate has to become self-reliant.

The new education policy offers interdisciplinary studies and academic credits. Students will also be able to learn subjects in various disciplines, he said.

The Governor expressed happiness over the increasing percentage of girls in higher education as well as the fact that most of the girls have won gold medals. At the convocation ceremony, a total of 2,12,579 graduates from various disciplines were awarded degrees, 243 graduates were awarded PhDs and gold medals.

Koshyari’s call came days after the University of Mumbai was accredited by NAAC with an ‘A’ grade and was ranked at 65th position in NIRF University Rankings 2020. However, in NIRF 2021 Ranking, Mumbai University has been ranked 71st in the university category. The university has been ranked 96th in the overall category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings of 2021.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:41 PM IST